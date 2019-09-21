JACKSON COUNTY, IL - The Jackson County Sheriff's department says they are investigating the death of 37 year old Edward H. Dudley. Deputies say they were responding to a 911 call in rural Ava, Illinois. When they arrived on the scene they found Dudley's body. An autopsy is being scheduled.
