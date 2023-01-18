JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Illinois Sheriff's Association is now accepting applications for its college scholarship program. The ISA says it will be awarding more than $58,000 total in scholarships across the state, and Jackson County Sheriff Robert D. Burns says he will award four scholarships of $500 each.
The scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year can be used for tuition, books and fees. To qualify, students must be enrolled full-time in a certified institution of higher learning in Illinois. In-person and online courses are both acceptable.
In a news release about the scholarships, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says applicants must be permanent Illinois residents enrolled as a first-time student during the 2023-2024 school year at an institution of higher learning in Illinois. The summer session is excluded from eligibility, the sheriff's office says.
Applications can be found online at ilsheriff.org/youth-2 or at in person at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Applicants in other Illinois counties can visit their local sheriff's office to pick up an application.
Anyone with questions about the scholarship program can call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 618-687-3822, ext. 4.