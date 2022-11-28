JACKSON COUNTY,IL— Dozens of states attorneys in Illinois are concerned whether or not the Safe-T Act is constitutionally accurate.
On Monday Jackson County's States' Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez held a press conference to address some of his concerns and talked about how he will implement the new act alongside the constitution.
Cervantez's concerns center around the cash bail portion of the act and also the overall way its written. The elimination of cash bail will not allow judges to request the payment of cash bond upfront, in order for a criminals defendant to achieve pretrial release.
"I believe the way that the way that this was written and the way that they don't know how we're gonna implement this is not safe for the community. And its been my job over the last year, year and a half to try and figure out how were going to do this, And just 30 days away were still trying to figure out how were gonna do this," Cervantez says.
He also says his main focus is implementing not only the Safe-T Act, but also the constitution and Illinois legislature.
"That we have been working diligently to implement the Safe-T Act, to implement the laws of Illinois, to implement the will of our Illinois legislature," Cervantez said. "We do nothing but care about the proper implantation of it and the constitutional implantation of the Safe T Act and that's what I've been working on and that's what were doing."
Cervantez is amongst the now 70 state attorneys who have filed a lawsuit against the act. He also highlighted that he is not for or against the act, but instead for lawfully serving the people.