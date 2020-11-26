PADUCAH — This Thanksgiving, Jackson Harris VFW Post 1191 in Paducah was unable to offer a sit-down dinner inside because of COVID-19, but that didn't stop the post from doing what it could to feed people in the community.
The VFW post offered drive-by and pickup orders of Thanksgiving meals.
Post Commander Michael Riley explained why the post continued to provide meals this year, despite the pandemic.
"We are not going to leave them without something to eat, and hopefully to have some camaraderie with their family even though they can't be here," Riley said. "A lot of them don't have family and coming here every Thanksgiving is their way of getting out and visiting their friends and neighbors but, can't do it this year so we're doing it so they can at least have a good meal."
Riley said he expects more than 100 people would be served at the post Thursday.