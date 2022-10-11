HICKMAN, KY — Jackson Purchase Distillery LLC is expanding their facility and offering nearly double their initial estimated number of full-time jobs in light of bourbon and distillery growth in Kentucky.
According to a release from the office of Governor Andy Beshear, the start-up is nearly tripling their initial investment of $8.6 million to $26 million and creating 54 full-time jobs.
In April of 2021, the company purchased an unused distilling facility. Company leaders began expanding immediately, the release says, acquiring new land, building barrel storage, and making upgrades. The distillery will add a mechanical engineer, quality control manager, plant manager, and other roles in boiler operations, grain processing, laboratory/data processing, and regulatory compliance, the release says.
Once the facility is fully operational, they should produce around 60,000 barrels of bourbon per year. Specifically, they'll be working with medium and large-sized customers, including: brand-owned companies, distilleries needing additional capacity to meet demand, and companies that purchase new production for future third-party sales. They do plan to fulfill small orders from craft distilleries as well, they say.
In a statement included in the release, President and CEO of JPD, Lloyd Jones, thanked the City of Hickman, Fulton County, and the local farmers who provide them with grain. County officials echoed Jones's excitement in statements of their own, seemingly looking forward to working with JPD. Fulton County Judge/Executive Jim Martin said he felt the business was a "very food fit" for Fulton County. Hickman Mayor Heath Carlton said he looks forward to seeing the company succeed, explaining that Hickman was welcoming the news of the expansion and continued investment in the community. President of the Fulton-Hickman Counties Economic Development Partnership, Mark Welch, stated the distillery was the perfect manufacturing partner for Fulton County, thanks to the abundance of local water and grains.
For more information about the distillery, visit their website here.