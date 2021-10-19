MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — If you have power through Jackson Purchase Energy, your bill might be going up. The agency proposed at 15.2% increase of its rate for residential customers. The rate increase will directly impact all 30,000 of its members. It's the first rate increase since 2008.
Jackson Purchase says prices of materials like conductor, conduit and steel have gone up, all while energy consumption has continued to decline, which directly impacts rates. It’s something JPEC says it has put off for as long as possible.
The utility says the trimming of right-of-ways is one of the main reasons behind a proposed electric bill increase. The four-year process to clear trees around power lines will keep lights from flickering or power going out completely.
Eventually, all the lines will be cleared. But first, Jackson Purchase Energy needs the money to pay for the service. Vice President of Human Resources Scott Adair says that will help keep lights on.
"18% of outages that we track are caused by right-of-way outages. That's the area under the power line that we maintain," says Adair.
The residential rate will go up by more than 15%, which means an additional $21 will be tackled onto your bill each month. Adair says that’s because the cost of services and materials has increased because of the pandemic.
"There's been increases to the parts we use every day, just like there has been in every other industry — just like there has been in right-of-way and those other drivers in this increase," says Adair.
While the increased rates are seen across the board, residential members are hit the hardest. For some members who are on fixed incomes, the increase will hit them the hardest. That’s something Jenny Rushing with West Kentucky Allied Service is concerned about.
"They automatically know how much their rent is and how much their utilities are. They usually have them down to a T, give or take when the weather changes," says Rushing. "They may know, but they try to keep everything at a certain amount, knowing now that it's going up. They're going to have to redo their budget."
Rushing says she expects more people to apply for assistance because of the increase. JPEC says it doesn't take this increase lightly.
"We realize the struggles folks have, and it's always our last choice to put a rate increase in place," says Adair.
The increase, if approved, would go into effect in the spring of 2022. The rates for each member can be found here. There is also concern JPEC's new facility caused the increase. Adair said the building only plays a small role. The price of materials and services is something JPEC could not have predicted, which has a direct impact on how much members pay monthly.