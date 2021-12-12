MAYFIELD, KY – Crews for the West Kentucky RECC worked overnight to repair areas of Marshall and Graves counties. Those exhausted workers are now getting some assistance from energy companies around the region.
According to the West Kentucky RECC, crews from Jackson Purchase Energy, Cumberland Valley Electric and Licking Valley Electric are providing assistance. They are also expecting more crews to come in from Mississippi Sunday afternoon.
West Kentucky RECC is still waiting TVA to restore power. They are repairing and replacing several large transmission structures.
In an attempt to explain the delays in restoring power, West Kentucky RECC wrote:
"To understand the challenges of transmission, imagine that your car has been having problems with the carburetor. You want to take it to the shop for repairs, but when you go out, you find the battery is dead. You can’t go anywhere until you fix the battery. So we are doing our best to repair the carburetor while we wait to get a new battery."
Crews will continue to work 24/7 to restore service.