Local author Bernadette Rule's book "Dark Fire" details perhaps one of the deadliest nights in Kentucky history. The Jackson Purchase Historical Society will host a free online meeting via Zoom Saturday morning with Rule to discuss her historical novel.
Rule, who grew up in Graves County, talked with Local 6 in June, ahead of the 100th anniversary of the night the Drew and Lawrence families were killed by night riders in the summer of 1921. The home and their bodies were burned. No one was ever charged in connection to their deaths. The incident happened during the infamous Black Patch Tobacco Wars.
WATCH — American Truth: Dark Fire
"My grandfather, Hardin Rule, when he and the family went out in the middle of that night while the cabin was still burning, the house was still burning, they went out there and Hardin pointed out to Bernard, my father, and Pat, my uncle, that there was a fresh circle of horses hooves all around the house," Rule told us. "So, he said it was Night Riders that did it. That was his immediate conclusion. It's a very logical conclusion for many, many reasons. They were a terrorist organization that was creating a lot of fear in the community."
Folks who can't join the Jackson Purchase Historical Society's Zoom meeting with Rule at home can view it at the Graves County Library, the historical society says.
The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
To register in advance for this meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYpf-CqqDwoGtO_VNMMRYHrnlZduizY1qJ8.
After registering, the historical society says you will receive a confirmation email with more information about how to join the meeting.
