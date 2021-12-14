Jackson Purchase Medical Center (JSMC) has partnered with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH) to establish a mobile clinic in Mayfield for non-emergency medical issues.
The mobile clinic will be staffed by LCRH employees, and will be in the Lowe's Parking Lot in Mayfield until further notice.
Assistance will be provided to local residents, first responders and for anyone needing medical assistance locally. The clinic will be able to provide first aid, sick visits, medication refills, testing for flu, strep and COVID-19 and is stocked with first aid supplies and over-the-counter medications.
The clinic is open right now and accepting walk-ins.
"With the addition of this onsite mobile clinic, our community gains access to important medical care and resources, which will be vital as we rebuild in the days ahead," said Dave Anderson, chief executive officer (CEO) of JPMC. "We are grateful to be part of LifePoint Health and have a strong network of sister facilities like Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital generously offering critical resources that will help us advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier in the wake of this disaster.”
JSMC said, while several hospital-affiliated clinics have had to close due to power outages, the Emergency Department remains open and fully operational with backup power.
