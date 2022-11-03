MAYFIELD, KY — The December tornados in 2021 hit people hard, especially for those with health problems.
Local organizations want people in impacted communities to know there are resources to help.
The Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky, is hosting its first fall health fair since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dozens of organizations are participating, focusing on areas including mental health, health insurance and tornado relief. They say they're there to help, especially for people impacted by the storm that happened almost one year ago.
Vicki King attended the event and lives in Mayfield. While she wasn't directly impacted by the December storm, she says it's been tough for people in the area.
"Knowing that some of your friends homes were blown away and they were homeless," said King. "So many people were without any place to go."
However, there is hope.
The fair also includes organizations like Mayfield-Graves County Alzheimer's Support Group. Leaders with the group say the storm's aftermath was particularly hard for people with the disease.
"Opportunities were reduced for them," said Joe Evanko, the coordinator for the group. "They probably tended to become a little bit more isolated, which is not good for the person with Alzheimer's and the person who's serving as a caregiver."
At the event, they gave information about practical steps caregivers can take to care for those with Alzheimer's.
Lifeline of Jackson Purchase Home Health also provided resources. During and after the storm, they utilized their support network to reach out to patients.
"We wanted to make sure that our patients were OK, especially those that really rely upon having electricity and may live alone and are elderly and they don't have somebody there to help them," said Lauren Summerville, a registered nurse with Lifeline.
For people like King, events like these are helpful, and they're especially important for tornado survivors.
"You can talk to someone about it here for free," said King. "They'll discuss things with you, I'm sure, to some extent, and it's a good place to start."
The event was held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday. The second day of the event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Friday.
It's at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield. The event is free to the public.