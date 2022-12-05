LYON COUNTY, KY — Jaime Green was sworn in Monday as Lyon County judge executive to serve the rest of retiring Judge Executive Wade White's term. Green will begin her first elected term in January.
Voters elected Green to serve as judge executive in November.
In a post on the Lyon County Facebook page about her swearing-in on Monday, Green said: "I am eager and ready to start working as your next Lyon County Judge/Executive. Judge White also asked that let you know I have officially taken over this Facebook page."
White announced his decision to retire in September 2021. In June of this year, President Joe Biden nominated him to serve on the Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors. His nomination was placed on the Senate's executive calendar on Sept. 29, and his nomination advanced from the Senate Committee of Environment and Public Works.
Green won't be going into the position green, so to speak. White swore Green in as deputy judge executive back in August, saying in a Facebook post that "She has shadowed me almost daily since late May and is working hard to prepare to be your next Judge Executive."
Green also previously served the city of Eddyville as its first female police chief.