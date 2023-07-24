The Paducah Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Public Policy Luncheon on August 10. The featured speaker for the luncheon will be U.S. Congressman James Comer.
Comer will be providing an update about what's happening in Washington D.C.
The luncheon is taking place as part of the chambers Public Policy Series to give the business community access to legislative leaders, issues, and information.
The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walker Hall Event Center at 229 Madison Street in Paducah. Individual tickets for the event are $40, and table sponsorships are available with congressional sponsorships costing $500 and event sponsorships costing $300.
You do not have to be a chamber member to attend, but pre-registration is required. The event is open to those who live throughout the 1Congressional District.