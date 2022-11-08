LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Three Kentucky Republicans have easily won reelection to Congress, including the longest-serving member of the U.S. House.
Andy Barr, James Comer and Harold “Hal” Rogers, who was elected to a 22nd consecutive term, won their districts in Tuesday's election.
Comer represents Kentucky's 1st District, which includes the entirety of western Kentucky.
Meanwhile, the retirement of Kentucky’s only Democrat in Congress put the state’s most competitive House seat up for grabs.
Voters also were deciding between Democratic state senator Morgan McGarvey and a Republican business owner, Stuart Ray, in a district in and around Louisville. McGarvey is the projected winner in that race. That means District 3 remains the lone Democrat-held House seat in the Bluegrass State.
John Yarmuth served eight terms in the Louisville-area 3rd District and endorsed McGarvey in Tuesday’s general election.