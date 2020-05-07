UPDATE (5/7/20 at 1:45 p.m.) — The Paducah Police Department says James Norsworthy was located and is in good health.
PADUCAH — Police are asking for your help finding a man who was reported missing in Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department is searching for 41-year-old James Norsworthy as a missing person. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Norsworthy last spoke with his family around noon on Tuesday, police say.
If you have information about where Norsworthy is, you can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.