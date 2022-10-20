HOPKINSVILLE, KY — The misconduct hearing for Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson just finished. Thursday was the hearing’s fourth day.
The Judicial Conduct Commission dropped one charge Wednesday, but Jameson still faces six other misconduct charges.
In Hopkinsville on Thursday, members of the Judicial Conduct Commission heard more testimony from witnesses.
A staff member from the Kentucky Department of Corrections and the Calloway County attorney testified -- specifically about allegations of misconduct related to the Community Corrections Board and an ankle monitoring program.
Jameson’s wife, Jenny Jameson, also took the stand, giving an emotionally-charged testimony about a post she made to Facebook saying people can “be sued for stating facts that are not true.” Jenny Jameson was asked if her goal was to intimidate witnesses ahead of the hearing.
She says she was defending her family.
"Tired of the way we're being treated from the public who don't know the truth except what the little bit the media puts out there and what other people are saying, because they are ignorant about what's going on. So ignorant to the fact that when my daughter and I were door knocking, a 76-year-old woman verbally abused my daughter and slammed the door in her 8-year-old face," the judge’s wife says.
Judge Jaime Jameson was called back to the stand for a second time Thursday afternoon.
Once the JCC publishes its ruling, we will bring it to you on air and online. Watch Local 6 at 6 and Local 6 at 10 for continuing coverage.