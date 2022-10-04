MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is set to appear in court for a hearing this month after he was temporarily suspended with pay in August. Tuesday afternoon, the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission issued two new charges against Jameson, alleging more misconduct.
Those charges from the JCC say Jameson repeatedly attempted to obstruct justice and that he violated the terms of his suspension. When we spoke with Jameson on the phone, he said the charges are inaccurate. Jameson has previously stated he feels the hearing is politically motivated and unfair.
Jameson still faces his four original charges, which allege he wrongfully created and implemented an ankle monitoring program, mismanaged his courtroom and engaged in acts of retaliation while serving on the bench, and used his status as a judge to pressure people to fund and support his political campaign.
Count five says Jameson has repeatedly attempted to obstruct justice and impede the JCC's authority, specifically having intimidated witnesses and telling his staff to not comply with a JCC subpoena. Jameson says the charge isn't accurate and he called to make sure privileged documents from his defense team weren't wrongly sent over.
"Out of concern for that privileged information, because it was my understanding that my staff was right then collecting the information to send," Jameson says. "I couldn't reach my attorney, so I called my staff attorney directly and asked, 'Well, what are your instructions?' And he told me the same thing, that it was anything that was located in the building."
He also denied intimidating a possible witness.
"The conversation I had, the only one I had with a potential witness, would be my staff attorney. And I certainly did not intimidate him. I'm sure he would confirm that," Jameson says.
The sixth charge says Jameson is continuing to use his judicial email to contact his staff, and that he's still in possession of two Kentucky Court of Justice laptops.
"Unlike the previous one, I have no clue. They turned off my access to my email a day after the suspension hearing," Jameson says. "So, my computer's been sitting in my computer bag since that day."
Jameson and his legal team previously filed a motion to alter, amend, or vacate the judgement on the JCC's decision to suspend him. The commission denied that motion. Jameson's team has filed an appeal to the Kentucky State Supreme Court, which Jameson says is still pending.
