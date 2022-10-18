HOPKINSVILLE, KY — Local Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson faced direct questioning from the Judicial Conduct Commission Tuesday during the second day of his misconduct hearing.
Here's a look at which charges the members focused on Tuesday, as Jameson continued his testimony.
On Tuesday, Jameson continued his testimony where he left off Monday, and he took questions from the JCC for the first time.
JCC board member Judge Mitch Perry honed in on language Jameson used when writing an email to Track Group — a prospective company that could fill out a request for proposal for an ankle monitor program.
Jameson, while serving as a judge, was involved in the RFP process while previously serving on the community corrections board.
"Why did you write what you wrote if you meant something else?" JCC member Glenn Acree asked.
"I mean, I'm just shooting off an email. I mean, again, of course all of this is hindsight. It's looked at, like, you know, that I'm thinking ahead like we're going to be in front of the FBI or something. This was just people trying to get something taken care of.
"Well I don't think anybody's mentioned the FBI," Acree said. "You're before the JCC, and we're concerned about the appearance of impropriety."
Judge Karen Thomas focused on Jameson's position as a main director of the community corrections board, saying that his process to create the CCB was backwards and did not follow state statutes — which JCC says was an overstep — while he serves as a judge.
"Your name is on all the stuff. You signed all this stuff, but we keep coming back to, 'but that's not what it means,' or the example of the LLC. This corporation is an Inc. It's a corporation; it's not an LLC. But the letterhead you signed calls the corporation an LLC. And as judge said, words matter. So are you reading this stuff, or is someone preparing it for you and are you signing off on it?" Thomas asked.
"On that one Christine had agreed to file the application, because I didn't have the time nor did I think I should be the one writing the thing," Jameson answered. "I mean, this requires a village. If people aren't going to invest into it and make it happen, it's going to fail."
Only Jameson and former CCB employee Christine Pickett testified during the hearing.
Pickett was also an extern for Jameson while she was attending Murray State University, and she was later put in charge of running the ankle monitor program by Jameson despite having no experience in criminal justice.
"Was it more that nobody else would do it, and it fell to you?" Perry asked her.
"I think that was probably more so the case for $12.50 an hour at 40 hours a week," Pickett said. "I don't think many people wanted to do it."
The JCC will hear more witness testimony starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Christian County, Kentucky.
Jameson is facing a total of seven misconduct charges by the JCC. Click through the links below for our coverage of day 1 of the hearing and for more details about the charges Jameson is accused of.