MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Former 42nd Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is responding to the evidence that had him removed from the bench last year.
Jameson calls the 122-page document from the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission unneeded and unprofessional.
The JCC charged Jameson with seven counts of misconduct last year. A public hearing followed in the fall. The commission's verdict in November was to remove Jameson from the bench.
Jameson appealed that decision to the Kentucky Supreme Court.
In June, the high court requested further evidence from the JCC to back Jameson’s removal, saying it hadn't provided enough. That was due on Friday.
Jameson says there's no new evidence in the document the JCC provided.
Instead, he says the JCC is now inserting its opinion into evidence presented at his misconduct hearings last year.
He also called it unprofessional, saying the JCC took personal jabs at him.
Jameson told Local 6 that's something he refuses to participate in.
The Marshall County Judicial Building is one of the courthouses where Jameson spent his time as circuit judge.
Now removed for misconduct allegations, he's back to defend his time in office.
“When I came to this job, it was to do it differently,” Jameson says.
In its evidence, the Judicial Conduct Commission says the complaints against Jameson started as soon as he took office in January 2016.
It details several meetings, telling Jameson to stay in his lane.
“What they mean by that is that judges shouldn't get involved, going above and beyond, assisting with the drug problem in their community. I strongly disagree with that,” says Jameson.
The commission also called his work with the community corrections board a conflict of interest.
“I testified to, with regard to the ankle monitor issue, that in hindsight, if someone asked me, 'Is there one thing you would criticize about your judgeship?’” Jameson says.
The JCC includes transcripts of video recordings and testimony from his hearing, illustrating his misconduct.
He calls it opinion and politically motivated.
“Their whole plan was to launch these, you know, dozens and dozens of complaints that had no meat to them. Just that the quantity would cause concern,” says Jameson.
When asked who filed those complaints, Jameson refused to name anyone.
“I'm not going to, again, I think pointing fingers would be along those same lines and not be very Christian. They know who they are,” Jameson says.
The JCC repeats its statement last year, declaring Jameson unfit for office.
He says that's exactly what those unnamed people want.
“It was used in last year’s election. Unfortunately, it was successful by a small margin, but I've moved on to, you know, where God's leading me,” Jameson says.
Jameson says he intends to file a motion with the Kentucky Supreme Court asking it not to consider this briefing in its decision on his appeal.
He didn't say when.
If that motion is denied, Jameson and his attorney plan to file a formal response to the JCC's brief.
If Jameson wins his appeal, he says a lawsuit against the JCC is not out of the question, but it's not something he wants to do.
