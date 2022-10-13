(NBC) WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol plans to vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump, sources familiar with the committee's plans told NBC News Thursday.
Members of the panel, which held what was expected to be its final hearing before the midterm elections Thursday, had previously said that they were still considering seeking an interview with Trump or former Vice President Mike Pence.
A subpoena would come more than a year since the committee began investigating the insurrection and despite multiple members of Congress previously acknowledging that it was unlikely Trump would comply.
Still, subpoenaing the former president had been under consideration for a while and has been an active topic of discussion for committee members. On his way into the hearing, Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters the panel had not yet ruled out a subpoena for Trump. He said at the start of the hearing that the committee would take a vote "based on new evidence."
The committee declined to comment on the expected vote.
Thompson clarified at the beginning of Thursday's hearing that it was technically a formal committee business meeting, so that in addition to presenting evidence, he said, “We can potentially hold a committee vote on further investigative action based upon that evidence.”
If and when it votes to subpoena Trump today, that subpoena will expire at the end of this congressional term.
In its wide-ranging investigation, the panel has already conducted more than 1,000 interviews and depositions. It has also received hundreds of thousands of documents and there are 100 subpoenas that were publicly known to be issued.
Thursday's hearing would once again place Trump at the center of plans to overturn the election, ultimately leading to the violence on Jan. 6, committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in her opening statement.
"None of this would have happened without him. He was personally and substantially involved in all of it," she said. "Today, we will focus on President Trump’s state of mind, his intent, his motivations, and how he spurred others to do his bidding. And how another Jan. 6 could happen again if we do not take necessary action to prevent it."
Cheney also said that the committee "may ultimately decide to make a series of criminal referrals to the Department of Justice," though she said that lawmakers "recognize that our role is not to make decisions regarding prosecution."
Trump would not be the first former president subpoenaed by Congress. Several sitting and former presidents and vice presidents have also testified before congressional committees, including Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Woodrow Wilson and Gerald R. Ford.
Meanwhile, it's unclear if the committee still seeks to interview Pence, who blocked Trump's effort on Jan. 6 to overturn the 2020 presidential election and who faced threats of being hanged that day.
In August, Pence said during an event in New Hampshire that he would consider testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee if invited to appear, but he suggested he would need to sort out some constitutional questions before committing.
"If ever any formal invitation were rendered to us, we’d give it due consideration," he said.
Thompson had previously suggested that Thursday would be the committee's final hearing, but several of its members have recently said that might not be the case.
When asked on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" whether there will be additional hearings, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., said, the investigation "has its own life, and we keep finding new information."