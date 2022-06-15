WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection released video on Wednesday of a Capitol tour led by a Republican lawmaker the day before the attack, showing at least one participant taking photos of stairwells and tunnels in the Capitol complex.
The panel released the video as it renewed calls for the GOP lawmaker, Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk, to speak to the committee about the tour. Loudermilk has so far declined the interview, and the chief of the U.S. Capitol Police said in a letter to Republicans this week that after reviewing surveillance video, "we do not consider any of the activities we observed as suspicious."
Still, the committee says it has questions. In addition to the surveillance video, the footage released by the panel also includes video of an unidentified man walking toward the Capitol on Jan. 6 holding a flagpole that appears to have a sharpened end, which he says is "for a certain person." The committee says the video is of the same unidentified man who was taking photos inside the Capitol the day before.
Later footage shows the man near the Capitol and making apparent threats toward Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and New York Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
The panel did not say whether he got in the building or had faced any charges.