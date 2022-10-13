Donald Trump January 12, 2021 mgn.jpg

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 panel has voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump for testimony, saying he "is required to answer for his actions."

The former president is being subpoenaed regarding the 2021 Capitol attack. 

The panel voted unanimously to compel the former president to appear. "We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th's central player," said Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the committee's vice chair.

“We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion," Cheney said. "And every American is entitled to those answers.”