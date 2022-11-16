CHICAGO (AP) — A central Illinois man who pleaded guilty to felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of a woman killed in a wrong-way car collision Nov. 8, county officials said.
Shane Jason Woods crashed a pick-up truck into three vehicles while driving northbound in the southbound lanes on Interstate 55 in Springfield, Illinois.
The county coroner says 35-year-old Lauren Wegner of Skokie, a village north of Chicago, died from multiple blunt force injuries she sustained in the crash.
Woods has been indicted on felony counts of first-degree murder, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer and is being held in Sangamon County Jail, according to a press release from the county’s state’s attorney’s office. Woods’ bond is set at $2 million, but the county filed a petition to deny bail.
Woods, 44, pleaded guilty in September to felony charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer and a member of the news media during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol building, federal prosecutors said.
