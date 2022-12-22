"I guess I was [acting] like a traitor, somebody against my own government."
That testimony from Graydon Young on Oct. 31 led the summary of the Jan. 6 select committee's report released on Thursday.
The more-than-800 report comes days after the committee voted to recommend criminal charges to the Department of Jusitce against former President Donald Trump, including insurrection and obstruction of justice. The recommendations carry no legal weight, and it is up to the DOJ to decide on the outcome.
The report says hundreds of participants in the Jan. 6 attack have pleaded guilty, been convicted or await trial. The committee noticed a common thread in the participants' reasonings, citing five specific testimonies that say Trump and his claims the election was stolen provoked them to engage in violence.
Former Attorney General William Barr and the DOJ were publicly silent for weeks after the 2020 election as Donald Trump spread lies about fraudulent results, NBC News reports. It wasn't until December that Barr publicly acknowledged there was no evidence of mass fraud.
However, the report states Barr and DOJ were "forced to knock down one lie after another" and the Justice Department was "trying to contain the president’s conspiracy-mongering."
Based upon the evidence the committee assembled over nine hearings, their report states they reached a series of findings, which are summarized below:
- Trump purposely spread false allegations of fraud related to the 2020 presidential election in order to overturn the results. These claims provoked his supporters to violence on Jan. 6.
- Despite Trump and his supporters losing election lawsuits and Trump's senior advisers urging him to concede, he plotted to overturn the outcome.
- Trump pressured former Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to count electoral votes during Congress' Jan. 6 joint session.
- Trump attempted to make DOJ officials spread false statements to help him in his effort. When that failed, he offered the Acting Attorney General position to Jeff Clark, knowing Clark intended to help him spread false claims.
- Trump unlawfully pressured state officials and legislators to change the results of the election in their states.
- Trump oversaw an effort to transmit false electoral certificates to Congress and the National Archives.
- Trump pressured Congress members to object to valid slates of electors from several states.
- Trump purposely verified false information filed in federal court.
- Trump summoned his supporters to Washington for Jan. 6 and instructed them to march to the Capitol.
- Knowing a violent attack was underway and his words would incite violence, Trump posted on social media publicly condemning Pence.
- Trump refused repeated requests for him to instruct his supporters to leave the Capitol and instead watched the violent attack unfold on television. This perpetuated the violence at the Capitol and obstructed Congress’s proceeding to count electoral votes.
- Each of these actions by Trump was taken in support of a conspiracy to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election.
- The intelligence community and law enforcement agencies detected the planning for potential violence on Jan. 6, including planning specifically by the Proud Boys and Oath Keeper militia groups. As Jan. 6 approached, the intelligence specifically identified the potential for violence at the U.S. Capitol. This intelligence was shared within the executive branch, including with the Secret Service and the President’s National Security Council.
- Information gathered in advance of Jan. 6 did not support that Antifa or other left-wing groups would likely engage in a violent counter-demonstration or attack Trump supporters. Information from Jan. 5 indicated some left-wing groups were instructing their members to “stay at home” and not attend on Jan. 6. Ultimately, none of these groups were involved with the attack on Jan. 6.
- Neither the intelligence community nor law enforcement had information in advance of Jan. 6 on the full extent of the ongoing planning associates to overturn the certified election results.
- The Capitol Police leadership did not have sufficient assets in place to address the violent and lawless crowd.
- Trump had authority and responsibility to direct deployment of the National Guard in the District of Columbia but never gave any order to on Jan. 6 or on any other day nor did he instruct any federal law enforcement agency to assist.
The report says it aims to give facts that frame these conclusions and specific evidence that supports them in the following eight chapters.
The committee will also release video summaries of relevant evidence on each major topic.
The report concludes chapter eight with a description of the events after the attack:
"At 6:56 p.m., a little more than an hour after the Capitol grounds were cleared, Vice President Pence returned to the Capitol from the loading dock. Vice President Pence walked up the stairs in the basement of the Capitol to his office in the Senate at 7:00 p.m.
"Shortly after 8:00 p.m., the joint session of Congress resumed, with Vice President Pence saying: 'Let’s get back to work.' At 3:32 a.m., the Congress completed the counting of the votes and certified the election of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. as the 46th President of the United States."
The full report can be found at january6th.house.gov.