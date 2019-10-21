MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Jayce Bryant, the man accused of torturing a puppy by taping it mouth shut, pleaded guilty in court on Monday.
He was facing a charge of torture of a dog with serious injury.
The puppy, now named Hero, has made a full recovery.
Bryant told investigators that he taped the puppy's mouth shut after it bit him.
The commonwealth is recommending a 2.5 year prison sentence.
More than $1,000 in restitution of the McCracken County Humane Society is also being asked.
Bryant is expected back in court on December 4 for sentencing.