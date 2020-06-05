JCPenney is permanently closing 154 stores across 20 states this summer as part of its bankruptcy plan.
Included in the closures are four stores in WPSD Local 6's viewing area.
These stores are:
- University Mall, in Carbondale, IL
- Dyersburg Mall, in Dyersburg, TN
- Town Square Mall, in Owensboro, TN
- Bradford Square, in Hopkinsville, KY
The company said it expects store closing sales to last around three months, and it will announce additional closures in the coming weeks.
JCPenney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 15.
When the pandemic hit, JCPenney was forced to temporarily close stores. The company had reopened nearly 500 stores as coronavirus restrictions began to ease in some states.
"While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come," said Jill Soltau, CEO of JCPenney, in a statement.
For a full list of closures click here.