LOUISVILLE, KY — A bus driver for the Jefferson County Public School District has retired after winning $100,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, James Keown worked as a bus driver at JCPS for 11 years. “I hit the lottery and I’m not coming back,” Keown told his boss. He says he loved his job, but had been thinking about retiring for a while.
The winning ticket was bought from a Circle K station in Louisville for the August 19 drawing. It matched four white ball numbers and the Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. Keown added the power play feature witch doubled his winnings.
Keown immediately called his wife after realizing he won. She says they had just finished talking to each other when he called her again. “I panicked thinking something was wrong,” says Monta, his wife. He told her he had just paid off his bills because he won $100,000. “I’m just over the moon excited for him.”
Keown and his wife claimed the prize the following Monday. They received a $71,500 check after taxes.
The couple plans to put some of the money towards a lake property as well as to support local kitten and cat rescue shelters.