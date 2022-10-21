COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A high-tech sustainable food company in Appalachia that was promoted by JD Vance and financed with help from his venture capital firm is facing five lawsuits alleging it misled investors.
None of the lawsuits against Morehead, Kentucky-based AppHarvest names Vance, who is Ohio's Republican U.S. Senate nominee and left the company's board last year. But the lawsuits could raise additional questions about the “Hillbilly Elegy” author's efforts to revitalize his native Appalachia after leaving a lucrative career in the tech industry.
The shareholder suits were filed between November 2021 and August 2022 by individual investors and a county retirement association. They allege the agricultural startup, where Vance — who is Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senate nominee — also briefly sat on the board, repeatedly overstated its hiring and retention figures, including in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings that investors use to evaluate companies. The suits also argue that investors were misled by press releases, analyst presentations and other public statements, including an interview the company’s chief executive gave to The Associated Press touting a hiring spree.
AppHarvest calls the lawsuits baseless. The company's attorneys argue the lawsuits improperly allege “fraud-by-hindsight,” prohibited because making financial projections for young public companies is complex.
