JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL -- Voters in Jefferson County, Illinois have a unique question appearing on their primary ballots.
They are being asked if they support the State of Illinois forming a new state separate from Cook County. Cook County is where Chicago is located.
Voters will be asked to vote "yes" or "no" on the following:
The resolution to put the question on the ballot was approved by Jefferson County Board Chairman Cliff Lindermann back in August.
Democrat, Republican, and non-partisan voters will all be allowed to vote on the question.
Illinois' primary will be held on Tuesday, March 17. For more on voting in Illinois, including registering to vote, click here.