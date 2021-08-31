LOUISVILLE, KY– WAVE 3 in Louisville is reporting the driver of a SUV involved in a crash with a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) bus has died from injuries suffered in the crash.
A Louisville police spokesperson told WAVE the bus was attempting to cross an intersection when it was T-boned by a Kia.
There were 60 students on the JCPS, a school spokesperson said.
WAVE 3 News saw a number of the students being checked by emergency personnel at the scene. The number and types of injuries suffered by the students is not known, but most appeared to be walking on their own.
A Norton Healthcare spokesperson told WAVE 3 said a total of 14 children who were passengers on the bus from the accident were treated at Norton Children’s Hospital downtown campus and the Norton Children’s Medical Center on Chamberlain Lane. They added that all children are in good condition.
The accident occurred at 6:45 a.m. at Ballardsville Road and Hickory Forest Drive.
Louisville police told WAVE 3 the driver of the Kia was an adult woman. Her name has not been released.