FRANKFORT, KY (WLEX) — A statue of Confederate president Jefferson Davis has been taken down in Kentucky’s state house.
Work crews arrived at the capitol building in Frankfort Saturday morning to winch the statue from its base.
The statue has been in the statehouse since the 1930s.
Kentucky's historic properties advisory commission voted 11-to-1 on Friday to bring down the 15-foot marble statue.
Davis was a West Point graduate who went on to serve in the U.S. Army. Later, he was the only president of the Confederacy. Before the Civil War, Davis owned a cotton plantation in Mississippi and was said to have owned more than 100 slaves.
The vote to remove the statue came as Kentucky’s governor faces protests in state — echoed nationwide — by Black Lives Matter and other groups against police brutality and systemic racism.
The statue will be moved to Fairview, Kentucky, Davis' birthplace.