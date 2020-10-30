PADUCAH — It's All Hallow's Eve, and families are getting ready for their Halloween plans.
Some families are opting out of their usual traditions, after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released state guidelines on how to celebrate safely.
The city of Paducah released guidelines of its own, restricting trick-or-treat time to 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday.
Kristin Williams has lived on Jefferson Street in Paducah since 2006, giving candy to trick-or-treaters.
"There was just no way we could figure out how to safely do Halloween on Jefferson Street, so we're, we're not handing out candy this year," said Kristin.
She said this year she's donating $1,000 to community groups, money she normally spends on candy and decorations.
"We tried to turn it into a positive, and I want to share this with our community because I hope to inspire others to do the same thing," said Kristin.
Every year, the family uses a clicker to track the number of trick-or-treaters. The highest number they've counted is 4,000, and the lowest around 2,000.
Her son, John, and his family live down the street. This was supposed to be their first Halloween on Jefferson Street.
"Just being on Jefferson Street in Paducah, we all know a big spectacle Halloween becomes," John. "So this year, just to discourage people from gathering on Jefferson Street, we're just going to keep it low key."
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said there shouldn't be crowds of trick-or-treaters on Jefferson Street.
"There will be no barricades up. The street will not be blocked off. And just again to reiterate: there is no event being scheduled on Jefferson Street this year," said Laird.
Mary Byrne and her partner, who live in LowerTown, built a candy chute for children.
"It's really important for the kids to dress up, you know. It's just the one holiday that is for kids," said Byrne.
She said they want to keep the spirit alive for the children, especially with Jefferson Street Celebration canceled.
Kelly Sutherland at the Terra Cottage is making a Cheshire Cat-inspired Candy Chute.
"This end will be where we are, and that end will be where the kids are," said Sutherland.
Everyone said they want children to have a safe Halloween.
Dr. Kristen Williams, John's wife, said she wants people to get creative.
"Let them hit a pinata, visit direct family that's in our direct circle, but that's about it." said Kristen.
Laird said trick-or-treaters everywhere should travel in pairs or small groups with adult supervision. They should also stay on the sidewalks.