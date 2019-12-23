PADUCAH— A crash on 13th Street in Paducah Monday left one man injured.
The Paducah Police Department says they were called to the intersection of Jefferson Street and 13th Street around noon.
Police say 58-year-old Harold Pruitt of Springville, TN was driving south on 13th Street, looking at street signs, and didn't realize his light was red until his daughter said something.
Pruitt tried to stop but his truck, a 2010 Dodge Dakota, was hit on the driver's side by 43-year-old Thomas Donaldson, of Paducah, who was riding a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Jefferson Street.
Donaldson was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Paducah and later transferred to an out-of-state hospital, according to Paducah Police.
Pruitt and his passengers were not injured.