PADUCAH — The McCracken County School System announced Jeffery Sturm has been named the new principal of Concord Elementary School.
According to a Wednesday release, Sturm is beginning his 13th year in the McCracken County School system, having worked at Lone Oak Highschool, Farley Elementary School, and Reidland Intermediate and Middle schools.
Sturm attended the University of Kentucky where he earned a bachelor of science degree in kinesioloy and health promotion. He also attended Murray State University where he earned a master's in teacher leadership, along with a Rank 1 in education administration.
In a statement included in the release, Strum said “I am honored to be selected as the next principal of Concord Elementary School. I look forward to continuing the academic success of Concord while building positive relationships with students, staff, and parents.”