PADUCAH — Jenna Wise, a longtime member of The Paducah Sun family, died on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy of community involvement. She was 69 years old.
Wise was born in Paducah on March 10, 1952, according to her obituary. She graduated from Lone Oak High School and attended Murray State University.
She was a former feature writer for The Sun, and she previously served as a community projects coordinator. Wise also worked as a contributing writer for Posh Magazine – a bimonthly special publication of The Sun – for years. Her contributions to Posh Magazine included the series, "Shopping with Jenna," and later the "Traveling with Jenna" series.
Patrice Hoffman, publication director and editor for Posh Magazine, remembers Wise as "very nice to work with," conscientious and a writer whose stories were fun and who always met her deadlines.
"She’s always been a part of the community. She was just a very sweet woman, and she was a good writer, and she really enjoyed her job," Hoffman told The Sun on Monday. "She really enjoyed her traveling and writing for Posh. She really did enjoy that."
Hoffman noted that she will be missed by many, including by Posh Magazine.
Wise's obituary indicates that she was a mother, grandmother, artist, actress, published author, teacher, world traveler, volunteer and a friend to many. She served on different boards throughout Paducah, including the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club and the Leadership Paducah Alumni Association.
A celebration of life for Wise is planned for noon on May 14 at Broadway United Methodist Church in Paducah, where she was a member. A visitation service is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon May 14 at the church.
According to her obituary, those who would like to honor Wise's memory can make contributions to Child Watch Counseling & Advocacy Center of Paducah — by mail at P.O. Box 1262 Paducah, KY 42002 or online at childwatchcac.org — or to the Broadway United Methodist Church Youth Ministry — by mail to 701 Broadway St., Paducah, KY 42001 or online at bumc-paducah.org.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home. To read the full obituary for Jenna Wise, visit milnerandorr.com.