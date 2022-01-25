Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" win Monday put her second only to Ken Jennings for the number of consecutive victories on the quiz show.
Schneider surpassed Matt Amodio, who won 38 games last fall.
Her total winnings as of Monday were $1,319,800.
“It still feels unreal,” Schneider said in a statement released by the show. “Knowing that I had this chance, I was definitely thinking about it. Then Ken said it, and I thought, ‘Alright, I just accomplished this huge thing’ and it was pretty great.”
"Jeopardy!" says Schneider and Amodio will face off in the next edition of the Tournament of Champions. The show shared a message from Schneider to Amodio."
“It’s going to be an honor playing against you, and it’s going to be a tight competition," she said.
