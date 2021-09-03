CARBONDALE, IL — Former "Jeopardy!" champion and game show host Ken Jennings will speak at Southern Illinois University Carbondale this month, the university announced Friday.
Jennings, best known for holding the record for the longest winning streak on "Jeopardy!," will give a talk titled “Importance of Education: Artificial Intelligence and Knowledge in the Age of Artificial Intelligence, the role of higher education shaping the next 150 years" at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 at SIU Carbondale's Shryock Auditorium.
In addition to his time as a "Jeopardy!" contestant, Jennings has guest hosted the quiz show, and stared on other game shows like "Stump the Master," "Best Ever Trivia Show," and "The Chase" on Game Show Network, and "Who Wants to be a Millionaire?" on ABC. He also co-hosts the podcast "Omnibus," and has written multiple books on the New York Times Best Sellers list.
SIU Carbondale says Jennings will meet with students earlier in the day before speaking at the auditorium. After his talk, he will sign copies of his book “Brainiac: Adventures in the Curious, Competitive, Compulsive World of Trivia Buffs,” which the university says will be available for sale in the lobby.
The university says the public is welcome to attend the free event. Admission will be available on a first come, first served bases with no advanced seating reservations.
Masks are required to attend the presentation and book signing, and attendees must also follow COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols, the university says.