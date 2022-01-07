Current "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider passed the $1 million mark when she won her 28th victory in a row during Friday's episode.
In a post-show interview, Schneider remarked on the significance of Friday's win — beyond her 28-day total of $1,019,600.
"This has been something I've wanted since I can remember," Schneider said. "I think that being in the history of the game I think is something — you know the money doesn't feel real yet — but that is something that I just will never not be proud of."
Her win Friday makes her just the fifth millionaire in "Jeopardy!" history — only the fourth person to do it in regular seasons.
The "Jeopardy!" contestants with the highest winnings from regular-season play are Ken Jennings with $2,520,700, James Holzhauer with $2,462,216 and Matt Amodio with $1,518,601. The contestant with the highest all-time winnings including tournaments is Brad Rutter with $4,938,436. That's according to the "Jeopardy!" website's Hall of Fame.
Asked if she has any advice for people who want to follow in her footsteps on the quiz show, she said curiosity in life makes a difference.
"I will, like, see a review of a book that's just about, say, the Crimean War, and I'm like 'Oh, you know, I never really knew much about that,' so I'll go get that book and read about it just to fill it in," Schneider said.
Schneider is an engineering manager from Oakland, California.