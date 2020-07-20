"Jeopardy!" host Alex's Trebek's new book — "The Answer Is: Reflections on My Life," will be released on Tuesday.
In the book, the beloved quiz show host reflects on his life and career. Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March of last year.
This month, Trebek announced he plans to stop treatment if his current course of cancer treatment is unsuccessful. Last week, in a video posted to the "Jeopardy!" social media accounts, a bearded Trebek told fans he is doing well.
"I'm doing well," Trebek said. "I've been continuing my treatment, and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good. I'm feeling great."
Trebek has said he wrote the book in response to the outpouring of support he has received following his cancer diagnosis. "I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year," Trebek writes in the book.
Talking with an interviewer about the book, Trebek said: "I think they might get a little bit of a sense of who I am — my sense of humor, my concerns about our society. I want them to feel that they're not only watching a quiz show host when they watch the 'Jeopardy!' program. They are watching a friend, an uncle, somebody who's been in their living rooms for the past 36 years. I hope they like me, and I hope they pick up new information that makes them like me even more. I want to be liked," Trebek said.
One story you can look forward to in the book? "Probably the lesson in humility that I received from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Trebek said. What was that lesson? You'll have to read the book to find out.
The book hits store shelves Tuesday, July 21 — the day before Trebek's birthday.