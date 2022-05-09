NEW YORK (AP) — It's cool to be smart again: the game show “Jeopardy!” has been enjoying an unusual run of super champs.
Three of the five players with the longest winning streaks in the show's history have competed during the past seven months.
The latest streak, featuring Canadian tutor Mattea Roach, ended on Friday. She'll be back later this year in a tournament against the other big winners, Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider.
The winners have boosted “Jeopardy!” ratings and helped the show recover from the embarrassment of its first unsuccessful attempt to replace its late host Alex Trebek.
