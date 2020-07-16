FRANKFORT, KY — Former Kentucky Democratic Party head Jerry Lundergan was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for his role in a scheme to funnel illegal contributions to the Senate campaign of his daughter, Alison Lundergan Grimes.
In 2019, a jury convicted Lundergan of one count of conspiracy, one count of making corporate campaign contributions, four counts of causing the submission of false statements to the Federal Election Commission and four counts of causing the falsification of documents with the intent to obstruct and impede a matter within the FEC’s jurisdiction.
Prosecutors say 73-year-old Lundergan directed more than $200,000 in illegal corporate contributions to benefit his daughter's campaign in her 2014 run against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Lundergan's co-defendant, 67-year-old Dale C. Emmons, provided services to the campaign and sought and received compensation from Lundergan and the company Lundergan used to illegally contributed to Grimes' campaign, prosecutors say. In 2019, Emmons was convicted of one count of conspiracy, one count of making corporate campaign contributions, two counts of causing the submission of false statements and two counts of causing the falsification of documents with the intent to obstruct and impede.
In court Thursday, U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove sentenced Lundergan to 21 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $150,000.
Tatenhove sentenced Emmons to nine months in a halfway house, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a fine of $50,000.