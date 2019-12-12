(CNN) — Investigators believe that the shooters in this week's deadly kosher market attack in New Jersey held views of hatred for the Jewish people as well as hatred of law enforcement, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Thursday, citing investigations and interviews.
David N. Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50, are believed to have killed a police detective near a Jersey City cemetery and then attacked a Jewish market a mile away Tuesday, kicking off an hourslong police standoff that left them and three other people in the market dead.
Evidence points to the attack being "acts of hate," Grewal said.
Authorities are investigating this as a potential act of domestic terrorism, fueled apparently by anti-Semitism and anti-police beliefs, Grewal said.
The FBI is investigating this as "domestic terrorism with a hate crime bias slant to it," said Gregory W. Ehrie, special agent in charge for the FBI in Newark.
Investigators currently think they acted by themselves, Ehrie said.
While both shooters had expressed interest in the Black Hebrew Israelites group, it does not appear that either established any formal links to the movement, Grewal said.
"We continue to gather evidence about the motives of the shooters. We have identified a number of social media accounts that we believe were used by the suspects and purport to espouse certain viewpoints," Grewal said.
"Based on what we have collected so far however, including based on recent witness interviews, we believe the suspects held views that reflected hatred of the Jewish people, as well as a hatred of law enforcement."
Investigators recovered five firearms linked to the attackers, including four inside the market and one inside a U-Haul van they'd been using, Grewal said.
Several hundred shell casings have been recovered from the scene, Grewal said.