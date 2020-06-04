ILLINOIS - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding the public that Driver Services facilities statewide are open to serve new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses/ID cards and vehicle transactions.
Currently there are more than 700,000 expired driver’s licenses/ID cards and 1.9 million expired vehicle registrations.
Driver’s License/ID Card and Vehicle Registration expirations have been Extended until October 1st.
This extension also covers those who have June and July expiration dates. As a result, expired documents will remain valid until October 1st so customers do not need to rush into a facility.
Because heavy customer volume is expected, White says to consider online services.
Residents can click here to take advantage of many online services.
Some of these online services include:
- renewing a vehicle registration;
- obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card;
- obtaining a driving record abstract;
- renewing a driver’s license through the Safe Driver Renewal program.
For all other services, please refer to the various departments listed here.
For safety measures, Plexiglass dividers have been installed at all work stations and tape has been applied to the floor in 6-foot intervals to follow social distancing guidelines, limiting the number of customers inside a facility at one time. Face masks are required for entry to driving facilities.
For driver tests, employees will wear face masks and face shields due to the close proximity with the customer inside the vehicle. Customers will be required to wear face masks. Disposable plastic will be used to cover the vehicle seats during the drive test and then discarded immediately after the conclusion of the drive test.