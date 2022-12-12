MAYFIELD, KY — A group of 12 students from the Yeshiva University High School for Boys in New York are in Mayfield, Kentucky, helping with ongoing cleanup efforts after last December's deadly tornado outbreak.
The group is focusing on long-term disaster relief.
On Monday, the boys helped rebuild structures and clean up debris, among other things. They're doing whatever they can to help people get back on their feet.
The high school is an Orthodox Jewish day school in New York City. Rabbi Akiva Ackerman told Local 6 why it was so important for the students to come to Kentucky to help with the ongoing recovery efforts.
"We have a bunch of high school teens that are coming out here with no other ulterior motive," Ackerman said. "They're coming out here to help people who have very little in common with them, but we're here to help because that's what we believe in."
The volunteer organization associated with the group has helped with other disaster relief efforts, such as cleanup after Hurricane Katrina.
Back in March, students from another Jewish high school, Yeshivah of Flatbush High School, helped with cleanup efforts in Mayfield back in March.
