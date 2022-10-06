LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s sweeping abortion ban is being challenged by three Jewish women who say it violates their religious rights under the state constitution.
The legal challenge was filed Thursday in state court in Louisville. The lawsuit says the state’s Republican-dominated legislature “imposed sectarian theology” by prohibiting nearly all abortions. It says that “under Jewish law, a fetus does not become a human being or child until birth.”
The suit also claims that Kentucky’s abortion law infringes on constitutional religious rights in regard to use of in vitro fertilization. Two plaintiffs have a child conceived through IVF, the suit said. The IVF process often results in surplus embryos that must either be kept frozen at high costs or discarded by the clinics with the consent of the donors, the lawsuit reads. “Plaintiff’s religious beliefs demand that they have more children through IVF, yet the law forces plaintiffs to spend exorbitant fees to keep their embryos frozen indefinitely or face potential felony charges” under the state’s fetal homicide law, the suit says.
The suit bears similarities to legal challenges to abortion bans in at least two other states. Kentucky’s Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron, is signaling he will fight the lawsuit.
