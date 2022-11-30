Jiang Zemin Hawaii

Commander in Chief, U.S. Pacific Command Adm. Joseph W. Prueher (right), U.S. Navy, escorts Chinese President Jiang Zemin (left) through the traditional Navy sideboys before boarding a small boat for a tour of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Oct. 26, 1997.

 Petty Officer 2nd Class Tina M. Ackerman, U.S. Navy

BEIJING (AP) — State media report former Chinese President Jiang Zemin has died at age 96.

Jiang led China out of isolation after the army crushed the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in 1989. He supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth.

Jiang Zemin during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (CC BY 4.0)

State media say Jiang died in Shanghai of leukemia and multiple-organ failure.

Jiang saw China through history-making changes including a revival of market-oriented reforms, the return of Hong Kong from Britain in 1997, and Beijing's entry into the World Trade Organization.

His government stamped out dissent, jailing human rights, labor and pro-democracy activists and attacking the Falun Gong spiritual movement.