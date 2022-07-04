CARBONDALE, IL — Are you a jigsaw-puzzle lover with a soft spot for animals and a little bit of a competitive streak? The Humane Society of Southern Illinois announced they are holding a very unique fundraiser in July: a jigsaw puzzle-contest.
The contest will take place at the American Legion in Murphysboro, IL from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.
Teams of 2-4 people will compete to finish a 1,000-piece puzzle. Each team gets the same puzzle at the start of the competition. The team that finishes first or solves the most of the puzzle within two hours will walk away with $100!
Dinner will be available at the event, with vegetarian options included. The American Legion will be providing the service. There will also be raffle tickets available for cash prizes and baskets.
The fee for entry is $100 per team of four. A limited number of single tickets are available for $25 each. People who purchase a single ticket will be paired with other single players into teams of 2-4.
You may register online or in-person. The deadline to register for the event is July 16.
You can find out more about the Humane Society of Southern Illinois by visiting their website here.