(CNN) -- Former US President Jimmy Carter will begin receiving hospice care, according to a statement from The Carter Center on Saturday.
"After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team," the statement said.
Carter turned 98 years old last year.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.