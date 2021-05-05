PADUCAH — Local businesses are recovering from the financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now they're looking to hire, but they're having a tough time filling those open positions. That's why Temps Plus Employment Services held a job fair at Kentucky Career Center Wednesday.
Seventy-five temporary and permanent positions are available. The jobs are across different industries, including industrial, production, manufacturing, clerical and administrative. Salaries range from $10 to $18 an hour. Pay may increase, depending on experience. The roles need to be filled as soon as possible.
Shana Green filled out an application for an office manager position Wednesday. After stopping by Kentucky Career Center for unemployment insurance help, she checked out the job fair to see what's open.
"It makes it easily accessible to come out and apply for a job and to know what's out there," Green said. "Yes. I think it's very good."
Job seekers are able to go to the fair, apply and get placed in roles they're qualified for within a few days.
Temps Plus placement coordinator Lindsay Batts said having a job fair like this is important for finding the right candidates. If businesses don't have the right candidates, they won't be able to continue to serve the community. "It is so critical for them to do so for these businesses to continue to prosper," Batts said. "It has been a very difficult year for everyone, and we want the businesses to continue to be successful. And we need you as a candidate to do so."
Batts said they've had challenges filling open jobs, but job fairs are helping widen the applicant pool.
Green is eager to get back to work and see where these opportunities will lead.
The jobs are available across west Kentucky, including openings in Paducah and Mayfield.
Temps Plus hopes to hold weekly job fairs at the Kentucky Career Center in downtown Paducah. If you are interested in positions with Temps Plus, you can visit the agency at 4720 Village Square Drive Suite A in Paducah. You can also call 270-444-0030.