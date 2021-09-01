MURRAY, KY — The West Kentucky Workforce Board says it is joining with a group of partners to provide a job fair at the Murray State University CFSB Center in mid-September.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 15. The workforce board says employers from across the region are registering to participate, and job seekers will be able to apply for full-time and part-time jobs in multiple sectors. Positions requirements will vary from those that require no high school diploma or GED to those that require advanced college degrees.
Workers will also be able to connect with employers who hire people with felony convictions on their record or who are recovering from substance abuse.
The workforce board says the job fair aims to help employers continuing to deal with worker shortages, and help job seekers who are struggling to connect with employers. At the job fair, workers can learn more about the companies, meet their human resources team and ask questions about job openings and the workplace environment.
The event is being co-sponsored by the Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation, Four Rivers Society of Human Resource Managers and Pepsi MidAmerica.
Employers currently signed up for the job fair include
- Kenlake Foods - Murray
- TempsPlus, Inc - Employment Services - Paducah
- Credit Bureau Systems, Inc - Paducah
- PEPSI - Paducah
- Southern Concrete - Paducah
- WoodmenLife - Murray
- Kentucky State Penitentiary - Eddyville
- Hamilton-Ryker - Mayfield
- Worthington Industries - Paducah
- Southgate Nursing & Rehabilitation Center - Metropolis, Illinois
- A&K Construction - Paducah
- Progress Rail Services - Mayfield
- Pilgrim's - Hickory
- West Kentucky Allied Services - Mayfield
- West Ky Allied Services, Inc. - Murray
- Home Instead - Paducah
- Bethel University - McKenzie, Tennessee
- The Orthopaedic Institute of Western Kentucky - Paducah
Employers who want to register to participate in the job fair can contact the Career Discovery Center at 270-809-6770 or click here to register online.