PADUCAH — A section of Joe Clifton Drive in Paducah has been closed since early September for a major roadway rehabilitation project. Now, the project has been extended by nearly two weeks, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
Joe Clifton Drive — which is part of U.S. 45 — has been closed in the area of Carson Park since Sept. 3. The project was originally scheduled to be complete by Tuesday, Oct. 15. But, KYTC has announced that the project has been extended to Saturday, Oct. 26.
In a news release sent Monday, KYTC says concrete curb and gutter work along the project area is taking longer than expected, which is why the completion date had been moved.
The closure is from the intersection with Jefferson Street to the intersection with H.C. Mathis Drive. The Joe Clifton Drive intersections with Monroe, Madison, Harrison, Clay and Trimble streets are also closed.
A marked detour is in place from the Jefferson Street intersection extending northward to the intersection with Laclede Avenue/H.C. Mathis Drive.